Department of Agriculture Issues a man-o-war advisory​

The season of the Indo-Pacific man-o-wars is expected to start and residents are reminded to be aware of their sting when going out into the water and to report any sightings of these jellyfish-like creatures.

The Department of Agriculture’s Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources Fisheries noted the man-o-wars are most commonly seen on Guam during the months of November through February.

They are usually around 1-2 inches long, clear blue in color, and may have tentacles reaching 6 feet or more in length, the press release states.

"If you are stung, remove any clinging tentacles with a stick or other hard object then flush the area with large amounts of salt water," the release states. "If a person has a severe reaction, immediate medical care should be sought."

Upcoming predictions of gusty winds and high surf mean Indo-Pacific man-o-wars will be around in the near future.

If anyone sees any Indo-Pacific man-o-wars, notify the Department of Agriculture. Call 735-0289/81/94, or e-mail fisheries@doag.guam.gov.

Indicate if it is jellyfish, or man-o-wars, which has the blue bubble.