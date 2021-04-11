April is Earth Month and to help celebrate and raise awareness of environmental issues and programs, the Guam Department of Agriculture will be holding a 2021 Earth Month Event.

The starting point will be the Tarzan Falls Trailhead by the Guam Power Authority wind turbine, off of Cross Island Road, Route 17, Santa Rita, according to the press release. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Divisions of the agency will be hold activities to highlight the different, yet interconnected roles and functions. Some of these activities include tours with conservation officers, drone flight demonstrations, native bird outreach, hunter safety tips, wildfire prevention, weeding invasive vines, fertilizing native trees, and geocaching.

The event will follow all Department of Health and Social Services safety guidelines including requiring the use of face masks and limiting group size numbers in order to maintain appropriate social distancing.

Participants are asked to bring face masks, refillable water containers, sun protection (to include reef-safe sunscreen), work gloves, and a sig​ned waiver.

For more information contact Ruddy Estoy at 300-7977/5 or ruddy.estoy@doag.guam.gov.