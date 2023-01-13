Department of Agriculture to host event focused on protecting natural resources

The community is invited to Pedro Santos Park in Piti on Saturday for a free family-friendly, environmentally focused event.

Hosted by the Guam Department of Agriculture, the event is called AG Loves GU, the department stated in a press release. Residents are invited to participate in various activities and learn about what they can do to help protect the island and its natural resources.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Activities will cover a wide variety of demonstrations including stray animal trapping, how to protect Guam from invasive species, how to collect honey and many more, the department said in the release.

Officials said some of the events planned include:

Agriculture seed giveaways, plant/tree grafting demonstrations and native plant tea tasting with Agriculture Development Services.

A visit from Smokey Bear and a tree pruning demonstration hosted by the Forestry and Soil Resources Division.

Coloring activities, stray animal trapping demonstrations and a chance to meet adoptable dogs with the Animal Health Division and GAIN.

See a ko’ko bird, experience a live marine species touch pool, see and hold the invasive brown tree snake and talk with a live kayak spearfisher with the Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources.

Toss a line over the ocean curtain to catch a reef fish and measure it to see if it is big enough to keep with an interactive game led by DOAG’s Coral Reef Initiative.

Learn about what it is like to be a conservation officer as you take utility terrain vehicle or kayak tours with the Law Enforcement Section.

See the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle at the Biosecurity Division table and find out how to help protect Guam from invasive species and watch Guam’s nationally famous honeybees as they make honey to collect, sample, and take home.

Strays and invasive species

The island’s stray animal population is high. According to officials, the numbers are estimated in the upper thousands.

“The Humane Society International performed a baseline survey on Guam in 2014, which estimated approximately 61,000 total dogs on Guam, 5,500 of which are truly unowned strays and another 19,000 owned dogs that are allowed to freely roam. Based on population growth estimates, we now have approximately 75,000 total dogs, approximately 7,500 of which are truly unowned strays. … There are no surveys to date on Guam's stray cat population,” territorial veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner told The Guam Daily Post.

It is not recommended for residents to attempt to capture stray animals because of the safety risk, however, animal control officers will be able to showcase what they are capable of in the field and how they are doing their part to make a difference, as part of the event Saturday.

“The animal control officers will be demonstrating their professional traps and animal handling equipment. The goal of this demonstration is to display to the community how the animal control officers perform their daily activities. The Animal Health Division does not recommend that the general public use common household items to capture stray animals, as there is inherent risk to both the people and the animals if capture is attempted by nonprofessionals,” Turner said.

Another issue that plagues the island is the coconut rhinoceros beetle. Measures are being taken through the partnership of the University of Guam and the DOAG, whose goal is to seek control of the situation.

“Because they are widespread on island, the best way is for homeowners to take it upon themselves to control what’s on their property. Guam has been in the management phase for over 10 years. Mitigation, detection and control are the best way to prevent the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetle to the other islands within Micronesia. … There’s no way of telling whether we are getting a handle on the issue, but, in terms of collaboration, a lot of effort is being done in developing and establishing these programs. ” state entomologist Christopher Rosario told the Post.

Honeybees

The interest in beekeeping is growing on Guam. Honeybees help in pollination, which plays a large part in agriculture, according to Rosario.

“I don’t think teaching people to collect honeybees is important. It’s teaching people not to spray honeybees that is the key importance. Guam has a beekeepers association to do the honeybee colony removals. We encourage the community to call a beekeeper or the Department of Agriculture to remove the bees as opposed to spraying them with insecticides. Most importantly, we want to teach people not to bee, pun intended, afraid of honeybees. Leave them be and they’ll leave you alone. Leave it for the professionals to collect the bees. If people are interested in beekeeping, this is where they can reach out to the Guam Beekeepers Association to be mentored,” Rosario said. “The more beekeepers we have on island, the more we are able to supply the community with local raw honey.”

All are encouraged to participate and interact safely. It is recommended that attendees wear reef-safe sun protection and to bring reusable water bottles to be hydrated throughout the event. Spigot coolers will be provided for attendees.