Department of Agriculture: Turn your Christmas tree into mulch

Wondering what to do with your Christmas tree now that the holidays are over? Don't burn it – recycle it!

On Jan. 7, 8, 11 and 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Guam Department of Agriculture will be opening its parking lot in Mangilao to allow residents to get their natural Christmas tree safely chipped into mulch.

The department is offering the Christmas Tree Drop in order to discourage residents from burning their trees or dumping them illegally. The requirements for drop-off are:

Trees must be completely clean and free of ornaments, lights, tinsel, etc., or they will not be accepted.

Mulch may be collected for personal use only.

Residents who want to collect mulch will need to bring their own bag and shovel for collection and removal.

The trees will be fed into a wood chipper and mulch piles will be screened, processed and treated for invasive species.

Mulch will be available while supplies last during chipping operations.