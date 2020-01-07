For many on Guam, the holiday season ended yesterday with Three Kings Day. So, now, what to do with the crumbling Christmas tree you bought back in November?

Whatever you do, don’t burn it. It’s dry season, it’s windy, and one stray ember is enough to start a massive wildfire.

You could have it mulched. For free!

The Department of Agriculture is offering the service on Jan. 9, 10 and 11.

"We recognize that many are inclined to burn their Christmas trees. Remember, we are already in dry season, and windy conditions can quickly spread embers," the department said in a news release.

It’s hardly rained in weeks, and winds have been picking up. Yesterday, the National Weather Service said winds of 23 mph with gusts up to 32 mph were expected most of the afternoon.

Mulching in Mangilao

"This week, residents may bring their Christmas trees to the warehouse parking lot diagonally across the street from your DOAG main building," the Agriculture release said. The agency's main office is Mangilao.

The trees will be fed into a wood chipper, and community members will be able to collect mulch once the piles have been screened, processed and treated for invasive species.

Each day the chipping service is provided, mulch will be available for pickup every half hour starting at 9:30 a.m., while supplies last, and mulch distribution will end at 2 p.m.

Anyone dropping off a tree or wanting to get some mulch is asked to take note of the following:

• To be accepted, trees must be completely clean and free of ornaments, lights, tinsel, etc.

• Mulch may be collected only for personal purposes. It is not to be sold.

• Residents who want to collect mulch will need to bring their own bags and shovel to collect and remove mulch.