Department of Labor seeks temporary workers to assist at cleanup sites

The Guam Department of Labor is hiring temporary workers to help with humanitarian and clean-up efforts related to COVID-19.

The workers will assist with preventing the spread of the virus.

There are 20 openings for maintenance workers and housekeepers for six-month terms. Job duties include assisting with:

● Cleaning and sanitizing rooms, restrooms and hallways.

● Temperature screening.

● Distributing supplies, and receiving and restocking as needed.

● Physical distancing requirements.

The program, funded by the National Dislocated Worker Grant, is seeking individuals who have been laid off or furloughed from their job as a direct result of COVID-19.

“We need people with positive attitudes who are eager to learn and help us sanitize quarantine sites, homeless shelters and isolation centers,” said project manager Catrina Contreras.

Labor Director David Dell’Isola said the frontline positions are imperative to getting the island through the current public health emergency.

“This is also a great opportunity for people to earn a decent wage while helping our community,” he added.

Interested residents can register and upload resumes on hireguam.com and then email project manager catrina.contreras@dol.guam.gov about your interest in the program.