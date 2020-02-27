Department of Parks and Recreation director resigns

RESIGNATION: Department of Parks And Recreation Director Richard Ybanez has submitted his resignation. In this Jan. 21 photograph, he is speaking at a meeting at the Hagåtña pool to explain the recent closure of the pool including plans to replace the current filtration system. Post file photo. 

 David R. Castro

Richard Ybanez has resigned as Department of Parks and Recreations director.

His resignation follows the most recent closure of Hagåtña and Dededo swimming pools, and the termination of the contractor that had been managing the pools. 

According to a press release from Adelup, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero Ybanez’s resignation. 

"Director Ybanez has cited health reasons for his resignation, which is effective close of business February 27, 2020," the release states. 

“I want to thank Rich for his service and I respect his decision to focus on his health. I wish him all the best,” Gov. Leon Guerrero said. 

