Clarence Poch denied allegations in federal court that he tried to sneak back into the United States after being deported more than a decade ago.

Poch, 42, also known as JM Irons, pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted reentry of a removed immigrant before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

He is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 8, 2022.

According to court documents, Poch was stopped by officers at the A.B. Won Pat Guam Airport after he got off a United flight that arrived from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia on Nov. 14.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers determined he did not have authorization or permission to legally reenter the country and placed him under arrest.

Poch was convicted in Hastings, Minnesota on May 6, 2008 for felony domestic assault and sentenced to serve a year in prison, documents state.

He is listed on the Dakota County, Minnesota's "most wanted" list for a domestic violence case.