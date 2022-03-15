T.S. Gabriel has changed his mind about admitting in court that he tried to sneak onto U.S. soil illegally last year.

Gabriel, 52, also known as T.S. Borja, appeared before Judge Alex Munson in the District Court of Guam on Friday for sentencing.

“I trashed those documents because I am not guilty,” said Gabriel, through a translator, after the court asked him if he reviewed his presentencing report. “I don’t feel guilty.”

Defense Attorney Leilani Lujan asked the court to continue the hearing so she could discuss the issue with Gabriel.

In December, he had pleaded guilty to attempted re-entry of a removed immigrant.

Gabriel faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and deportation.

He is expected back in court in about a week.

Gabriel was deported from Guam to Chuuk 21 years ago after being convicted in the Superior Court of Guam of aggravated assault.

According to court documents, Gabriel arrived on a United Airlines flight at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport from Chuuk on Oct. 24 of last year without getting prior approval for re-entry from U.S. authorities.