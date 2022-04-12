Clarence Poch, 42, is set to admit that he tried to return to the United States after being deported more than a decade ago.

Poch, also known as J.M. Irons, signed a plea deal that charges him with attempted re-entry of a removed immigrant.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Poch is scheduled to appear before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo today for a change of plea hearing.

According to court documents, Poch was stopped and arrested Nov. 14, 2021, by officers at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport after he got off a United Airlines flight from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

He told agents that he was traveling through Guam to visit family and look for employment in Saipan.

Court documents state he was deported in 2012 after he was convicted of felony domestic assault in Hastings, Minnesota, on May 6, 2008.

He was named on the Dakota County, Minnesota, "most wanted" list in connection with a domestic violence case.