A man who was deported from the United States in 2000 denied allegations that he flew into Guam without getting prior permission.

T.S. Gabriel, 43, also known as T.S. Borja, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted reentry of a removed alien before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday.

Trial has been scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.

According to court documents, Gabriel arrived on a United Airlines flight at the Guam International Airport from Chuuk on Oct. 24 without getting prior approval.

Gabriel was deported from Guam to Chuuk 21 years ago after being convicted in the Superior Court of Guam of aggravated assault.