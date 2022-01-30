Guam Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht spoke with Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle Tuesday morning in what both parties have described as positive discussions.

"The conversation went very well as we each conveyed our perspectives. We spoke about processes that the Department of Agriculture is refining to bring our permits more in line with the spirit of the federal law," Muna-Brecht stated, referring to the federal ban on cockfighting.

"If an individual is bringing in large numbers of poultry for sale then we would like to have them provide copies of either a bona fide certificate or a (Department of Revenue and Taxation) business license. This is also in alignment with Guam's laws," she added.

AWA and the Animal Wellness Foundation, animal rights organizations, tracked a growing number of bird shipments to the island using records from Guam Agriculture, which they contend to be the illegal shipment of fighting birds for cockfighting activities.

AWA has been demanding that Guam Agriculture "stop acting as a pass-through operation for the movement of fighting animals" to the island, a release from the group stated, adding that AWA is calling on the agency to place a moratorium on the approval of any adult roosters shipped to the island and adopt formal standards to be sure that exporters and importers of live animals are not involved in animal fighting activities.

"I am heartened by preliminary discussions with the director of the Department of Agriculture to set up import strictures that will put an end to the trafficking of these animals to the island," Pacelle stated in the release. "It became a regular occurrence for the Department of Agriculture to allow thousands of fighting birds onto Guam annually to feed the illegal pits on the island. That era must end today."

AWA announced earlier this month that it obtained footage of an alleged Guam Agriculture commodity inspector taking part in cockfighting activities, reportedly in June 2021.

The group held another press conference Tuesday where they showed a second video involving the same venue and individual, but a different fight, appearing to also take place in June 2021.

There are several people wearing masks, which Pacelle said tells him the event took place after the federal ban took effect, in December 2019, as the masks indicate the fight took place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am getting more and more information from Guamanians fed up with cockfighting ... They are giving me and my colleagues at (AWA) detailed information about people operating cockfighting venues, individuals involved in cockfighting and they want to see justice done," Pacelle said.

Regarding any discussions with Muna-Brecht about the alleged Agriculture commodity inspector, Pacelle said, "We had a very brief discussion. I agreed to keep all that confidential because I think they have internal procedures that they need to adhere to."

Muna-Brecht apparently did not receive the first video and Pacelle said he told her he would send the first video and the video shown Tuesday.