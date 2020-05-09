While the department was not deemed essential, which meant it was among those that were shut down in mid-March, the administration deemed it important enough to hire a deputy director for the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities.

Michelle L.C. Perez was hired in April as the deputy director at a rate of $76,345 per year.

The government paperwork to bring Perez on board at DISID began when funds were certified to be available on Feb. 26 and a request for personnel action was transmitted to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research on March 6.

A notice of personnel action, which was signed April 27, made Perez’s employment effective April 13.

According to the Guam Department of Education second quarter staffing pattern, Perez previously held the position of a Teacher IV at Okkodo High School.

During a press briefing on Friday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero defended the hiring of Perez for an agency that was closed in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We hired the deputy director of DISID because we needed to have that position to provide the services for individuals with disabilities. We needed to make sure we have the necessary operations to provide for our individuals with disabilities. We wanted to make sure that individuals with disabilities are given the vocational trainings so that they can be self-sufficient and so that they can provide for their own self-reliance and self-sustenance,” the governor said.

With the director, Phyliss Leon Guerrero, and the new deputy director working at the government quarantine site at Pacific Star making an additional 15% differential pay and the agency closed since mid-March when the government was shut down, it is unclear what services and training were provided to DISID consumers.

The governor insisted the position had been filled before the pandemic and before March.

“My recollection was this individual was hired before then. It may be a processing thing. I don’t know, but I do know we made the decision to hire the person," the governor said. "I was involved with Phyliss in hiring the individual so it may be a processing thing."

DISID is not among the list of government agencies that are set to open next week with the declaration of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

Two former DISID directors said it would have been better if the government had hired to fill other vacant positions at DISID instead of hiring a deputy director for the limited staff.

In 1995, the agency was just being stood up to meet with new federal requirements to help adults with special abilities.

The agency had a staff of 46, five new programs and a lot of federal training to go through, said then-director Joseph Cameron.

At the time, he had two deputy directors to assist, but several years after he left the agency, Cameron said, some of the programs and their employees were parceled out after DISID and the Behavioral Health and Wellness Center fell under federal receivership.

Former Director Ben Servino, who started in 2011, said he had more than 20 employees and no deputy director. In an effort to do his part to save the government money, he said, he never pushed for one. He had hoped to hire administrators to run the two remaining programs, vocational rehabilitation and support services, which became vacant several years into his term. He said he was never able to find people with the skills and certification needed for the positions, however, and he ended up taking on the duties of both jobs later in the eight years he was at DISID.

“It would have made more sense to fill pertinent classified employees, who would work with federal counterparts and provide continuity beyond each new administration,” he said.

“There was a lot of building up that needed to be done when I came on board. The agency had fallen into a receivership along with Behavioral Health and Wellness Center several years prior … we had to work really hard to get out of that …and we did it without a deputy director," he said.

During a Special Economic Services meeting with lawmakers on Thursday, BBMR Director Lester Carlson was asked by Sen. Therese Terlaje about any hiring happening within the government in light of declining government revenues.

Carlson said the administration welcomes any employment with federal funds, but hiring that may impact the General Fund might be paused.

“Do we want to open the door for more impact on General Fund agencies? No,” Carlson said.