Despite changes to power plant deal, public auditor says he can't intervene

Changes to the Ukudu power plant project "could" have been performed through a new or separate procurement, but the authority to make that call fell with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities and Public Utilities Commission, not the Office of Public Accountability, according to Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, who was responding to an inquiry from Sen. Clynton Ridgell.

The senator asked both Cruz and Attorney General Leevin Camacho to look into the 198-megawatt Ukudu power plant project due to concerns with major changes in the scope of work after the contract had been awarded.

GPA chose the consortium involving state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power as the winning bidder that will develop and finance the 198-megawatt power plant in the Ukudu area in Dededo, adjacent to the northern wastewater treatment plant. Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction announced in December 2020 it was awarded the $560 million contract to build the power plant for the consortium.

But financing for the power plant has yet to go through.

Ridgell had, unsuccessfully, requested both the CCU and the PUC not to give the power plant contract to the consortium involving Korea East-West Power because of its track record with the Cabras power plants.

In a 2019 lawsuit, GPA accused Korea East-West Power of being "grossly negligent." Korea East-West Power was the project manager for the Cabras 3 and 4 power plant, which suffered a catastrophic explosion and fire in August 2015.

But while the project proceeded, it ran into permitting issues.

Guam Ukudu Power LLC, the local company created by the KEPCO-KEWP consortium for Ukudu plant project, pursued a major-source air permitting process to meet its performance obligations under the agreement with GPA.

This would require at least one year of monitoring and would have pushed the power plant's completion past 2025. The new power plant is supposed to be up and running by October 2022. The new date for the new power plant to begin operating is April 2024.

As the Ukudu power plant is one of the projects in GPA's consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, a long delay would have run afoul with the federal overseer.

A minor source permitting process is shorter but did not seem economically feasible for the company due to higher capital investment requirements to meet contractual performance guarantees, according to GPA, as it discussed permitting concerns with the CCU in January.

The Ukudu power plant was supposed to include 65 MW of reserve diesel generation but that would significantly limit plant operations under a minor source permit during steam turbine outages and overhauls that occur every four years.

Minor source permitting was not part of the solicitation for the new power plant, because GPA presumed the bidder would pursue that path based on the construction timelines.

GPA and the developer then came up with an agreement, which includes installing 41 megawatts of diesel power in Cabras instead of the 65 MW at Ukudu.

This will also come with $2 million in fixed annual operations and maintenance costs, and a variable operating and maintenance cost of 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of net production when used by GPA, with the utility providing the fuel.

There are several advantages that offset these additional costs, according to GPA, including eliminating fuel trucking costs, and the potential retirement of older, costlier machines.

'A major departure from the scope of work'

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This is a major departure from both the scope of work and cost of the original contract," Ridgell's office stated in a release announcing his request to the OPA and OAG. "The Office of Senator Clynt Ridgell has received inquiries as to the appropriateness of this change, and whether the new plan to locate 41 MW at Cabras should have been subject to a separate procurement action or if the entire contract for the Ukudu power plant should be subject to new procurement action."

But the public auditor said the OPA lost jurisdiction when the procurement was initially completed. The authority to then decide what GPA "should" have done for the project is vested in the CCU and PUC, he added. The former directly oversees the power and water utilities while the latter also extends some oversight to other agencies and has the final say on rate matters.

"When GPA and KEPCO realized that the contract could not be implemented as planned and contracted, they decided on an alternative plan that they hoped to implement by a 'change order' which was too large to be approved by the general manager's signature so they went to the PUC for approval," Cruz told Ridgell.

And approval is what the PUC ultimately provided.

GPA could have started a new bid but was concerned that it would result in delays, Cruz stated.

PUC issued its order on Feb. 25 approving the amendments to the contract, Cruz said, adding that the OPA has no authority to comment further on the PUC order.

Frustration

A frustrated John Benavente, the GPA general manager, discussed Ridgell's release with the CCU on Tuesday, stating that it was essentially an effort to kill a sorely needed power plant project.

"We're so close to the financial closing, meaning once they go out and get their money, we're going to be putting metal on the ground. We're that close. And to again put a monkey wrench into this power plant issue. I'm quite concerned. And I think everyone in the community and the leaders in the community need to try to understand what we're trying to do and the need for it," Benavente said.

Those issues include addressing the consent decree with USEPA and avoiding hundreds of millions in potential fines, as well as the need to meet additional demand from the military buildup, as the utility's current generation fleet is composed of aged machines.

"We're fine as long as there's an end game, meaning there is a generator at the end of this process. Otherwise, I might as well let you know it's a plan for failure. You better hold a moratorium (on the buildup)," Benavente said.

The new power plant will also help reduce rates along with renewable power sources, he added.

Ridgell's concern for the attorney general was whether a delayed commissioning date and subsequent 25-year contract period for the new Ukudu power plant will place the contract in conflict with local law requiring a 100% renewable energy portfolio by Dec. 31, 2045, or Public Law 35-46. The AG has not commented on what it will do with this request.

The law was enacted on Nov. 12, 2019, several days after GPA and the Korea Electric Power Corp. signed their agreement for the Ukudu power plant, on Nov. 5, 2019.

And while the law sets a 100% renewable goal, it also states that the amount of renewable capacity may be subject to engineering and economic analysis by GPA, provided that changes are approved by the PUC.

GPA had supported this legislation, and on Tuesday, Benavente said the Ukudu plant is needed to build up Guam's renewable energy portfolio.

"You can't go to 100% until you go to 25%, 50%, 75%. And you cannot get to ... 100% in 2045 without providing reliable power," Benavente added, ultimately restating that he was disappointed and concerned to see a release such as the one from Ridgell, who has legislative oversight of GPA.