A 27-year-old man is accused of violating court orders to stay away and refrain from harassing a woman known to him

Officers received the new reports about Gino Tedtaotao Muarelek on Friday evening, according to court documents. A magistrate’s complaint states police interviewed a woman who said the man arrived at her apartment in Dededo, banging on her door demanding to see his children.

Muarelek allegedly broke the door open when she refused, but fled the location when she yelled that she had called the Guam Police Department.

Around the same time, an assault complaint was received by GPD at a convenience store located next to the woman’s apartment building.

A male victim told officers Muarelek struck him multiple times, while a witness said the defendant “appeared frustrated because he was asking for cigarettes, but was unable to get any from anyone," documents state.

Muarelek was located at a nearby basketball court.

Police allege he initially blamed the attack at the store on the man “looking at his girlfriend," documents state.

Muarelek is currently under two orders to not harass, assault, threaten or contact the woman whose door he allegedly broke. The stipulations are a part of plea deals he reached while charged with family violence and criminal mischief, according to court documents.

He has been newly charged with violations of a court order, criminal mischief and assault – all as misdemeanors.

(Daily Post Staff)