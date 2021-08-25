The recent amendments to the governor's vaccination order have not been enough to ease the concerns from senators critical of her actions.

Sen. Chris Duenas, who is tied to Bill 180-36 and 181-36, measures that seek to rein in recent vaccination mandates, said he didn't believe "slight changes" were meaningful enough "with regard to the chaos" caused by the governor's original executive order.

"I haven't seen any one of the groups individually or collectively coming out and saying that this has satisfied their concerns. Mainly the (governor's) Physicians Advisory Group, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the Chamber of Commerce," he added.

Duenas said he believes the vaccination mandate is more about coercion than making a significant difference.

"A policy of this nature should be enacted in a way that there's a full and complete discussion and not a partial discussion with the business community, with the community at large. I just don't think it does anything. I don't think it improves the situation at all," Duenas said.

Sen. James Moylan, who said the prior vaccination order enhanced segregation, told The Guam Daily Post that he appreciated the minor changes made to the vaccination order but is still disappointed "that no real consideration was made with the concerns expressed by the community since Friday."

"As I stated previously, I understand scaling back social gathering or occupancy numbers to a reasonable level, or even allowing online schooling on the interim basis, but establishing divisive policies is just not right," Moylan said.

Moylan is also the prime sponsor of Bill 180-36. He said he will push to have the provisions of Bill 180 placed as an amendment to the fiscal 2022 budget bill, but is simultaneously seeking a public hearing to be scheduled at the earliest to secure public input.

"This is critical," the senator added.

Moylan also joined seven other colleagues in voting to override the veto on a bill that grants the Legislature the ability to extend public health emergencies, something only a governor can do currently.

Duenas was the prime sponsor of that bill and called for the override vote Monday, which failed to reach the 10 votes needed for a successful override. Duenas said the change needs to be made so that decisions to extend emergencies involve public input, so that even if the emergency is not terminated, the discussion might influence the governor in terms of executive policy moving forward.

His other concern involves emergency procurements taking place under the long-standing emergency order.

"There's a lot of lack of transparency and accountability that happens when we're constantly at a state of a public health emergency," Duenas said.