Despite setbacks, $541M in aid paid to 30,000 Guam workers

Editor's note: This is the last in a series that covers Sen. Sabina Perez's hearing of the Guam Department of Labor's unemployment program.

When Silvia Ruben, 38, lost her job at a Tumon hotel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal unemployment assistance became her saving grace starting on June 30 when she got her first aid payment.

But the payments stopped after she received one on July 17, she said.

"They didn't pay me from July to November," she said, before she started getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance again in December.

The five months with unpaid PUA, she said, was a struggle and she's still puzzled why the Guam Department of Labor stopped sending her unemployment benefits when she's still unemployed.

"All my documents (are) completed. I'm still wondering if they can still pay me for those months they don't pay me," Ruben told The Guam Daily Post. "I'm behind on my bills."

She said she's been trying to call the PUA hotline number to inquire.

"They never answer their phone," she added.

Guam's PUA hotline remains 311, option 6.

Labor Director David Dell'Isola on Monday told senators that his department and staff have been doing their best to help as many pandemic-displaced workers as possible, but having thousands calling at the same time is a challenge.

Many get the help they need when they call the PUA number, Dell'Isola said, but he acknowledged that others may have been without success after trying a few times.

'A huge feat for us'

But overall, despite cases like Ruben's, GDOL has been able to distribute the largest amount of federal relief for Guam residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, some 30,000 pandemic-impacted Guam workers have been able to receive some $541 million in PUA, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Lost Wages Assistance.

Of that amount, over $520 million was in 2020 and almost $43 million went to taxes, Dell'Isola told members of the Legislature's labor committee chaired by Sen. Sabina Perez.

Some $523.9 million was paid in 2020, Labor clarified on Tuesday.

The first batch of payments in 2021 was about $20.9 million, bringing the total benefits paid to date to $540.9 million.

This week, all cleared claims filed will be batched for payment, Dell'Isola told the committee. This means GDOL has caught up in payments.

"That is a huge feat for us," Dell'Isola said. "We've been really aggressive in keeping the fraud out and keeping the clean claims in."

Some 93,000 fraud claims kept out

Anti-fraud measures, Dell'Isola said, were able to detect and exclude some 93,000 fraudulent claims worth more than $1 billion.

Dell'Isola gave senators other updates on the PUA during the informational hearing that Del. Michael San Nicolas also attended:

GDOL mailed out some 10,000 Forms 1099, and they are also available online at each PUA claimant's dashboard when they log on to their hireguam.com account.

The satellite PUA center at the Dededo Public Library will soon reopen to walk-in customers.

GDOL will soon reopen the Yona Public Library as a PUA satellite center to help more claimants.

Employers are encouraged to report individuals who refuse to return to work after they're asked to do so. Refusing to get back to work or quitting a job in order to continue getting PUA are considered fraud.

GDOL is still working on a plan to implement a waiver of overpayment, only when two conditions are met: that it's not the workers' fault; and if repayment would run contrary to equity and good conscience.

Options explored

Dell'Isola said his agency and the governor continue to pursue ways to help reduced-hour workers receive PUA.

When he gets clarification from USDOL about certain aspects of the guidelines that reduced-hour workers can use as an additional reason to avail of PUA, then he will make those announcements, he said.

Congress, he said, can also pass legislation that would allow those on reduced work hours to become eligible for PUA, he said.

The Biden administration can also do the same administratively, he said. There's no new permanent U.S. Labor secretary appointed yet but the governor will be sending a letter soon, he said.

A widespread misinterpretation by Guam and other states and territories led to the improper payment of PUA to those on reduced hours in 2020. The federal agency approved Guam's plan before it was implemented.

Now that the program has been extended, USDOL wants everyone to apply the PUA program properly, Dell'Isola said.

Absent any other clear administrative or legislative direction, Dell'Isola called on those working on reduced hours to not file for PUA to prevent any risk of paying back what they got, among other things.

San Nicolas offered another solution on Monday that would require the governor to issue an executive order that would make those on reduced work hours considered unemployed if their employers are categorized into closed businesses under their normal business license. San Nicolas' proposed EO would allow for temporary pandemic business licenses.

As of Tuesday, there's no word from Adelup about his proposal.

Workers on reduced hours said it's unfair and disappointing to have their weekly earnings still at $200 or less while not being eligible for help.

Meanwhile, those who lost their jobs and are allowed to collect PUA and FPUC get $645 a week.

PUA payments cover up to April

If a person has not reached 50 weeks of PUA by March 13, then that person can continue to file a claim and receive a $345 weekly PUA for unemployment covering up to April 10.

However, that person's weekly $300 FPUC will only cover up to March 13.

That's the phaseout period, Dell'Isola told senators.

Dell'Isola said GDOL continues to conduct hearings for those who filed an appeal of claims denial or overpayment.

He said among the most common reasons for overpayment are the worker's receipt of PUA and Paycheck Protection Program money covering the same days.

Dell'Isola said about 30% of the appeals got dropped before the scheduled date of hearings, after the workers got to learn more about the reason for their overpayment.

Those who received overpayment notice, Dell'Isola said, should reach out to GDOL.

Perez, at the conclusion of the hearing, said it would take a collective effort and multi-pronged approach to get the PUA program through, adding that she has faith a solution will be reached.