Details trickle in on COVID-19 cash aid

Two more big steps are needed before millions of Americans, including Guam taxpayers, will receive the much-touted cash assistance that's part of the $2 trillion COVID-19 financial relief package the U.S. Senate approved Thursday Guam time.

And GovGuam has a lot more details to work out with the federal government, too, before the money transfers into the pockets of island taxpayers.

The U.S. House of Representatives will take its turn, as soon as Friday, to try to pass the relief package. And then President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law, as he publicly said he would – barring major changes in the House.

If this Senate version survives, every taxpaying Guam resident will get a one-time cash aid of $1,200. A married couple filing jointly will receive $2,400, with the exception of high-income earners. There would be a $500 additional cash assistance for every child if the Senate version passes. Individuals who make $75,000 a year or married couples who file their tax returns jointly and make more than $150,000 a year don't get these amounts.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said the list of recipients on Guam for the cash assistance will be based on the Department of Revenue and Taxation list of taxpayers who filed returns in the 2018 or 2019 tax years.

For Guam residents who didn't file for either of the two tax years, there is no mechanism or workaround to get the money, San Nicolas said.

Ricky Hernandez, deputy administrator for the Guam Economic Development Authority, who has been designated as a lead GovGuam official on COVID-19-related aid from the federal government, said he has been working with Rev and Tax to provide the documents the federal government needs to release the cash aid to Guam residents.

GovGuam awaits policy guidance from the Trump administration, which will be issued once the bill is signed into law, including how the federal government intends to release the money to Guam, Hernandez said. The federal government can release the funds to GovGuam and GovGuam distributes checks, Hernandez said.

Another option is the U.S. Treasury could send the checks directly to Guam taxpayers based on a list Rev and Tax will generate, San Nicolas said.

This will be clear when the policy guidance from the Trump administration is issued, Hernandez said.

In the states, taxpayers are expected to receive the money quickly through direct deposits or mailed checks. That’s because they are on the Internal Revenue System database.

The COVID-19 relief bill has various programs to help GovGuam, consumers and small businesses.

GovGuam stands to receive about $111 million, San Nicolas said. GovGuam plans to use the money for COVID-19 response or to help cover lost revenues, among other purposes.

San Nicolas said the federal relief could also include a provision that allows apartment and home renters to defer rent payments without eviction.

This could affect Guam landlords, including some small property owners with one or two units and who count on their rentals for their monthly income, San Nicolas acknowledged. For these landlords, a federal program allows them to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans as well as deferment on mortgage loans from their banks as part of the COVID-10 relief package, San Nicolas said.

Two unemployment benefits programs

GovGuam also is counting on more sustained assistance for Guam’s laid-off workers.

Guam doesn’t have an existing unemployment insurance program, so the Guam Department of Labor and Guam Economic Development Authority will be working with the U.S. Department of Labor to establish a mechanism so that unemployment benefits will be open to displaced Guam workers, said the governor’s Policy Director Carlo Branch.

The COVID-19 relief for displaced workers could provide $600 a week in unemployment benefits for laid-off workers for four months. San Nicolas said the benefit could be as much as $930 a week.

He said qualified residents will receive the cash assistance and an unemployment benefit if they meet the criteria.

This program will require the local government, specifically the Guam Department of Labor, to present a plan to the U.S. Department of Labor on how the benefits will be administered. Approval by USDOL will be required for Guam's displaced workers to get the COVID-19 jobless benefits, according to the governor's office.

Guam doesn't have an unemployment insurance program, so the process for unemployment benefits under COVID-19 isn't automatic, San Nicolas and the governor's office indicated in separate statements.

Hernandez said GovGuam also is waiting for a decision on its request for a federal disaster declaration for Guam. If that request gets approved, GovGuam will have two jobless benefits programs to choose from: 1.) the COVID-19 relief bill; and 2.) a disaster unemployment program similar to what Guam received during the aftermath of Supertyphoon Pongsona.

"We are on top of it," Hernandez said.

He said it's unlikely Guam can use both programs.

One of the criteria for the unemployment benefits is that a worker would need a form of documented employment in the last 30 days, Branch said.

The Washington Post also offered this Q&A on mortgage relief:

Question: What if I am facing foreclosure or eviction?

Answer: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are home loan wholesalers, have directed mortgage servicers to halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend those already in progress.

TheHUD order applies to single-family homeowners who are unable to pay their Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgages. There are 8.1 million active FHA loans.

It also applies to loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which covers about half of the country's mortgages or about 28 million borrowers. (The government seized control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008 as the housing market unraveled, and the firms' losses piled up. They remain in government conservatorship.)

The moratoriums will last until mid-May but could be extended, according to regulators.

Q: What if I was just laid off?

A: While it can take years for someone to lose their home to foreclosure, many Americans may soon fall behind as companies shutter their doors to guard against the spread of the coronavirus and lay off workers.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, allowed the companies to establish a forbearance program allowing borrowers affected by the coronavirus to skip their mortgage payments for as long as a year. The Federal Housing Administration has a similar forbearance program.

Borrowers must apply for mortgage relief through their mortgage servicer. The servicer will decide whether the borrower qualifies for the assistance and how they would repay the missed payments. In many cases, the missed payments are tacked on to the end of a mortgage, but servicers sometimes ask for a lump-sum payment.

"The government is essentially offering a yearlong payment holiday, so those who lose their jobs from COVID-19 can stay in their homes without worrying about mortgage payments or foreclosure," Jaret Seiberg, financial services analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, said in a research note.

Q: What about renters?

A: Renters aren't directly covered by either of the government plans, though the Federal Housing Financial Agency, or FHFA, is offering mortgage relief to the owners of apartment buildings, who may struggle when their tenants can't afford to pay their rent.

Without a federal plan, renters face a patchwork of approaches.