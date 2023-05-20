Detainees no longer 6 to a cell, says DOC

The Guam Department of Corrections is working to deal with housing needs for an influx of pretrial detainees driving the prison population through the roof.

DOC officials late last month told the Legislature the local prisoner population is at a decadeslong high. It's due in large part, they say, to a high number of defendants being detained before trial now that the pandemic is over and new Attorney General Douglas Moylan has taken a tough stance on crime.

Moylan has said he has no plans to change his policy of holding on cash bail defendants who have long rap sheets or are facing serious charges. That commitment stands, he said Friday, even after meeting with DOC officials on the issue.

The attorney general's policies and the treatment of detainees, who are still technically innocent in the eyes of the law, have drawn the ire of attorney Stephen Hattori, executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp.

Hattori told The Guam Daily Post that detainees at the Hagåtña Detention Facility were being housed six to a cell, with some sleeping underneath bunk beds.

DOC Director Joe Carbullido said that situation is not true as of Friday.

"It was addressed with the recent moves we made according to the execution of our operations plan," Carbullido said.

More than half of DOC's 389 detainees are now being held at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

According to DOC Maj. Antone Aguon, the prison last week has stood up the last of the four "domes" in its possession to house detainees. The domes are temporary detention structures that were already being used to deal with the number of long-term inmates outgrowing the Mangilao facility. About 60 detainees were brought over from Hagåtña.

"In addition, renovations to one of our inmate housing units (Post 18) are near completion and this will allow us to move inmates from one of the domes," he said, and the domes will be repurposed for detainees.

The Hagåtña lockup is back to a maximum of four detainees per cell, though some cells have fewer. The total prisoner population is 795, Aguon told the Post, slightly down from 820 in late April. Of that number, 389 are being held pretrial, and 113 are held in Hagåtña.

DOC is willing to work with the AG on possible solutions, Aguon said, and Director Carbullido was in discussion with the Guam Police Department about the confinement of defendants with misdemeanors and lesser charges.

'Tip of the iceberg'

Moylan on Friday said the detainees already being held in jail were just "the tip of the iceberg" – there were likely even more defendants violating the conditions of their release.

"We get about 10 violation reports a day," he said.

He said the catch-release-reoffend cycle, in which defendants were let out and then re-arrested for another crime, was a "failure of the criminal justice system."

Defendants accused of violent or drug crimes and those with long criminal histories should be held pretrial, Moylan said, but also those accused of lesser violations, such as staying out past curfew and having alcohol when they were ordered not to.

"They deserve to be put in jail because they're not following the judge's order. ... Are we willing to take a risk as a community, that that person isn't going to hurt somebody else driving drunk and killing somebody on the road?" he said.

As for letting defendants out on a recognizance bond, in which they promise to agree with release conditions or face thousands of dollars in fines? Moylan said, "I'll guarantee you, meth heads don't care. They don't care about their commitment to the judges."

The size of the prison must be addressed by the administration, he said, "I am going to continue to do my job, which is to take persons accused of crimes that are a danger to the community and keep them at Guam's detention facility."

Petty offenses

Public Defender’s Hattori said that even those facing minor charges were being detained.

"There are people in there for nonviolent misdemeanors, like driving a vehicle with expired registration," he said. "But it's not the AG's problem with what happens to people who are incarcerated. It's only his job to put people in there."

Hundreds of people have been successfully released without reoffending and were still able to work in the community, Hattori said, and holding people on hefty cash bail means only the rich walk away.

"No one disputes that high-risk violent offenders need to be held sometimes," he said. "But these issues should be litigated in court on a case-by-case basis, and not in the media with public outcry based on incomplete information."

Moylan said the statement that people were put in jail for expired vehicle tags was an "overdramatization."

'Concern and frustration'

DOC oversight Chair Sen. Chris Barnett said he gets calls on a daily basis from the families of inmates and detainees.

"They’re just expressing their concern and frustration with the conditions inside the prison," the lawmaker said.

While he remained concerned about prison conditions becoming unmanageable, the oversight chair said he has been told by prison leaders about the steps they’re taking to deal with overcrowding.

Public defenders were likely raising valid points about policies at the AG’s office and prison conditions, Barnett said, but, "I'm just not sure that people out here in the streets are overly concerned about people being confined before trial, especially with all the crime that's happening out here on the streets."

Not enough resources exist to help people dealing with meth addiction, he said, a scourge he believes is driving up crime rates.