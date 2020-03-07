Inside 15-year-old Timicca Nauta’s Dededo shack was a painting of a tree on the wall and the word "love." Two ukuleles were hung on the wall, as well. The teen’s family said she taught herself how to play the instrument.

Images of her room that were taken in 2018 were shown inside a Superior Court of Guam courtroom on Friday - day four of the trial for defendant Brandon Michael Acosta.

Acosta appeared squeamish and had to look away at times, as the images showed Nauta’s bloody and lifeless body face down on the bed.

Acosta stands accused of raping and killing the teen nearly two years ago.

GPD Detective Eric Mondia spoke about the gruesome photos and the four-month-long investigation conducted to catch the suspect in Nauta's slaying.

“I saw a lifeless female body kneeling on the ground with her upper torso on the bed. There was blood splatter and blood drops on the wall. Timicca was partially naked,” said Mondia. “The first wound that I saw was a 6- to 8-inch-deep laceration on her back … I can see a deep laceration on the neck, her ear was sliced in half and there was multiple superficial wounds to her face, and her finger was sliced from the tip - down, the skin was removed.”

Criminal investigators interviewed multiple people, Mondia said.

“From the beginning of the investigation there was six people we were looking at because of inconsistencies in their stories,” he said. Hair samples, fingerprints and other samples were voluntarily given by the persons of interest.

“Those samples are taken to the lab, secured in the evidence vault, detectives then determine which need to go to the FBI for testing or analysis. We do our best to try to eliminate people.”

The FBI testified on Thursday that the DNA samples taken from Nauta’s body were a match to Acosta.

But local investigators had not yet received the results from the FBI when they made the arrest.

The interrogation

Detective Mondia said he recalled first seeing Acosta in passing while he was at the Dededo neighborhood along Chalan Koda.

In August 2018, he also interviewed Acosta following an incident at the Department of Corrections. Acosta was being held in connection with multiple burglaries reported around the same time and in the same area as Nauta's death.

Acosta was then picked up in October 2018, as investigators learned that the defendant allegedly disclosed his involvement in the teen’s death to another inmate.

“He was very respectful, but he didn’t divulge too much information," the detective said.

Mondia said Acosta told him twice that “he didn’t commit that crime.”

Acosta also did not provide an alibi, Mondia said.

“For the most part, he was just listening to what we were saying,” he said. “When we asked why did you say you didn’t commit that crime, we didn’t get a response.”

Acosta was silent, Mondia said.

“After several hours of getting nowhere, I briefed my supervisors. We talked about the next step and about making the arrest based on the probable cause.”

Acosta was placed under arrest and told that he was facing charges of aggravated murder.

But, before being taken back to prison, Acosta asked GPD detective Angel Santos IV to pray with him. The two continued to talk while Mondia was writing up his police report nearby in the same office.

“What caught my attention is, Santos said, is there anything you would like to say to us before transport … he was talking about his life growing up, that he had a hard life and without a father figure, the pain of losing his son, how he hated himself and how he turned to smoking ice. That would make him do things he normally wouldn’t do like burglarizing," Mondia said.

Both Mondia and Santos testified that Acosta admitted to going into Timicca Nauta’s shack.

“He said he went into this room and it was dark. Something startled him and his next response was, it was a mistake,” Mondia said. “He was telling Santos that he doesn’t believe he should be charged with aggravated murder because what happened wasn’t his intent and it was a mistake.”

Mondia said Acosta stopped talking to them at that point.

He said, however, that Acosta never admitted to rape or to murder.

But, after the interview, Mondia said, “I hugged him and said now Timicca Nauta can rest in peace and he said, 'I hope so.'”

Trial continues Monday morning.