Detectives investigating injured elderly woman's case

The Guam Police Department is investigating a case involving a 77-year-old woman who was injured in Afame, Sinajana, Tuesday.

The woman was transported to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment.

The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Detectives from GPD's Criminal Investigation Division were activated.

GPD also is investigating an aggravated assault complaint that occurred in East Tun Sagundo Leon Guerrero Street in Tamuning.

A 54-year-old man was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

CID detectives were activated.

(Daily Post Staff)