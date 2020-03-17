Former Guam radio and marketing executive Evan Montvel-Cohen won’t be back in District Court of Guam until possibly later this month after a federal judge granted a defense request to continue his detention hearing set for today.

Montvel-Cohen has been charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

Defense attorney Curtis Van de veld requested for the delay on Tuesday. Court documents state that the defendant was tested and his cardiologist has informed a Deputy U.S. Marshal that the test results will be reviewed over the next two days.

During last Friday’s hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo, the defendant’s attorney told the court that he could not be present due to health reasons.

The case is scheduled to be heard on March 25.

Montvel-Cohen is accused in an alleged identity theft scam. Court documents state the defendant offered the victim a job at his Guam advertising firm, C2 Social, in the summer of 2019. The victim, a retired Navy corpsman, provided personal information to the defendant and made plans to relocate his family from Florida to Guam for work.

Montvel-Cohen sent the victim a check to move out to Guam, but the check bounced during the victim's travels.

The victim eventually backed out after the deal for the new job didn’t work out as planned.

Montvel-Cohen is then accused of using the victim’s personal information to rent a house in Tamuning. It’s alleged the defendant did not pay anything towards his rent or deposit since he moved in.