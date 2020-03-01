Detox unit opening slightly delayed

The detox unit at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center will likely open in April or May rather than the end of March, according to GBHWC Director Theresa Arriola.

"We anticipate a little bit of a delay because we're still recruiting and hiring people. And so the process has begun, but we're looking at probably April or May at this point," she told The Guam Daily Post.

Behavioral Health is in need of a physician, more psychiatrists and chemical dependence specialists for the unit.

The agency has made progress finding these individuals and hiring is at its final stages, Arriola added. Training also needs to take place before the unit opens, but is ongoing as people are brought on board.

"We are in the recruitment final phases. ... I know we have hired some key staff already, but the finalization of all the positions is just at its final stages," Arriola said.

The detox unit is one of the initiatives the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration hopes will combat substance abuse on the island.

The governor said in her State of the Island address on Monday that the detox unit will be opening in a matter of weeks. The initial opening date of March 31 was mentioned in the public safety address Adelup published in early January.

On top of that initiative is a new program between the Department of Corrections, Department of Youth Affairs and Judiciary of Guam that will provide immediate treatment in a prison setting to drug reoffenders.

And on top of that is the March groundbreaking for a Women's Drug Addiction Center, which will focus on mothers. The facility construction is funded by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority but is an initiative pursued by The Salvation Army and its Lighthouse Recovery Center.

In addition to recruiting for the detox unit, Arriola said, she's "in recruitment mode" for social workers. Three positions are open right now. The agency experienced a couple resignations recently. The positions are funded, Arriola said, so that isn't the issue.

"I lose them to veteran's affairs, veteran's hospital and other positions in the government. ... People just need to stop leaving me," she said with a bit of laughter. "It's just people come and go for various reasons in their lives. ... In Guam Behavioral's case, funding is not an issue. We're very supported."

Behavioral Health is constantly recruiting social workers, Arriola added.

But as far as substance abuse treatment is concerned, Guam is also in need of counselors, as is the rest of the nation.