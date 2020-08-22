U.S. Marine Corps veteran Montae Willis just wants to get back home to his family in Detroit, Michigan. Instead, he’s been held at the Guam government’s quarantine facility since arriving on island on Aug. 13.

Test results with his name on it came back positive for COVID-19.

“There have been some weird circumstances that I have run into personally. I understand the government of Guam is trying to protect its people, but there have been a lot of irregularities in my case that you shouldn’t even see when it comes to testing someone for a virus that is killing people,” Willis said. “They gave me fraud test results.”

“I don’t think anybody should be subject to this level of negligence. It’s a medical lab testing for a virus that is currently ravaging the entire globe. Labs should be extra careful with results," he said. "You can’t convince me that this lab is not fraudulent and not negligent with the test.”

Arrived prior to PCOR1

Willis' troubles started last week when he traveled to the island, before Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 was announced, to bid on a contract at Andersen Air Force Base for his company, Willis Solutions & Consulting.

He had only planned to stay for less than five days, he said, but after Customs agents at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport learned where he originated from he was told he had to go to the government quarantine facility at the Wyndham Garden Guam hotel in Tamuning.

Prior to the mandatory quarantine now in place due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, arriving passengers from low-risk areas staying less than five nights were not required to quarantine or get tested, but still had to comply with symptom monitoring and tracking for the duration of their stay, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services quarantine guidelines.

Willis started to ask questions about getting on the essential workers list and getting tested, so that he could leave Guam.

He was tested on Monday, and eventually had to cancel his scheduled site visit on the military base.

“And that’s after they kept telling me the test was going to be delayed so many days,” he said. “I told the contractor that I was just going to fly home and that they can send me pictures.”

No results were given at the start of the day on Wednesday, but Willis said he was given clearance to fly home that same day.

“I get ready to fly out and as I am sitting in the shuttle … a lady walks over to me and hands a sheet of paper that has my name on the top and a big red positive on the bottom. I was like, 'holy crap! What do I do now?' They take me down the street to where I am now where people who have COVID are.”

'All the other identifiable information was incorrect, including my race'

He was taken to the Days Inn, but after a closer look at the document with what he thought was his test results, Willis said he discovered several things that were wrong.

“I see that my name is correct. All the other identifiable information was incorrect, including my race,” he said.

The address, the phone number, the birthdate, and even his ethnicity on the forms were not his. The form indicates "Caucasian."

The Post called the number listed on his result documents, but the person who answered said the caller had the wrong number.

“Any lab results that doesn’t identify that it is you is unacceptable. It’s a (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) violation also,” he said. "I was furious with the staff because they wanted to keep me at this facility with that test in mind. That made me upset because any lab result that has all the information wrong, how are you going to trust that result. Now, you got me in a facility where you actually bring positive COVID patients and I am having to be extra careful.”

Willis said he never experienced any of the symptoms, but he was retested. He is now awaiting those results, knowing there has been a backlog of samples being tested.

'Document is fraud, period'

“The testing issue is a huge deal to me. I understand these are unprecedented times but the only way to describe that document is fraud, period,” he said. “The lab that my results came from, there is something going on. I don’t see how you can accept a lab results like that and just be fine with it.”

Willis also reached out to elected leaders in his home state who he said were working to get to the bottom of the issue.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera said the agency is aware of and addressing Willis’ concerns.