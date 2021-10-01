A second suspect accused in a shooting last month at a Dededo residence has denied the charges that a grand jury handed down in the Superior Court of Guam.

Jensen Belga Develles pleaded not guilty to attempted murder among other charges before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

Co-defendant Justin Michael Duenas, also known as "Buddha," has also pleaded not guilty.

Both waived their rights to a speedy trial.

On Aug. 18, the pair went to a residence at Trankilo Court in Dededo after spotting the victim’s car parked out front, court documents state.

The victim told police the two men entered the home armed with handguns, and they got into a fight before Duenas shot him in the chest, documents state.

Duenas allegedly told investigators that his dispute with the victim started over $700 that he owed following a game of darts.