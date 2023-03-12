Northern Market LLC provided more details to the Guam Ancestral Lands Commission regarding its plans to build a shopping center in Dededo.

On March 9, GALC, during its regular monthly board meeting, heard more about the proposed commercial building directly across from Guam Regional Medical City.

The project plan, which was submitted to the commissioners the day prior to the meeting, was presented by Jennifer Calvo of Northern Market. Calvo explained there will be three phases planned for the development. The first two, Calvo said, will not cost as much as the third phase, as tenants such as Community First Credit Union, King's Restaurant and Daiso, a Japanese brand dollar store, will be able to pay for construction.

The third phase, which Calvo said will be done after the first two are completed, will cost up to $4 million and take about 18 months to develop half of the property. Tenants for that portion of the center are still in the process of being secured, she said.

Considering details still need to be worked out, Calvo and Northern Market, who was also represented at the board meeting by Leonard Calvo and Carlos Camacho, asked if their rent during the construction period could be deferred.

Jennifer Calvo, however, explained that Northern Market does intend to pay the $150,000 in arrears during that time.

“We just need a little bit of assistance to get this going. With higher interest rates, … with the investments and, of course, the high construction costs, we just ask for some relief in the interim on the rent while we do the construction of the property,” said Jennifer Calvo, who also suggested amortizing the current arrears in rent and the deferment period toward the remaining term of the lease, which expires in 2063.

According to Camacho, the completion of the first two phases will attract more tenants to the area, which he offered as an explanation of the reasoning behind the request to lessen their contributions to the government.

After the presentation from Northern Market, GALC board members decided they needed more time to review the proposal, considering it was submitted to them the day before they met.