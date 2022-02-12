Developer cuts condo plan's height, gains council support

The Municipal Planning Council for Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon voted unanimously Thursday evening to support the proposed development for Vista Del Mar, which plans to build a hotel and housing project at the Dos Amantes Planning Area – land that has been designated by the government of Guam to support an expansion of tourism outside of Tumon.

After hearing criticism raised by local residents that was received before the council voted, the developer decided to make a number of changes to its plans, Dan Swavely, the project’s development consultant, told council members before they voted.

“In response to the first public hearing, where we heard testimony opposing a 13-story (height) variance, we reduced that to three stories. And in response to opposition to the water park on the beach, we moved it all (to the plateau above). The beach (now will) only have swimming pools and cabanas and … a single, one-story beach rental concession place,” he said. “We added a connecting road from the public easement behind Tanguisson to the public beach and public parking on Vista Del Mar property. Those were the essential changes that we made.”

The development was able to reduce the size of two 26-story condominium towers by reutilizing land initially earmarked for nine single-family homes to accommodate an additional condominium structure. By changing the development in this way, the site will be able to offer 288 condominiums total – now over three 18-story towers.

Even that reduction in height would require an approved variance to be considered by the MPC, and members noted that the potential change to Guam’s iconic Two Lovers Point coastline caused by the proposed tall structures was a major source of opposition.

“I was absolutely overjoyed when I first heard about this project and looked at it and realized it wasn’t down here where all of our problems have been. It’s going somewhere else, breaking new ground. But it turns out that ground isn’t ready for it either,” John Brown, a local attorney and council member said, later adding: “As much as I was excited about it, I’ve lost my sense of joy. And I can’t support it.”

Brown clarified that he wasn’t opposed to the project as a whole, just the requested variance. Swavely replied that if the council’s hesitation was limited to going above mandatory height restrictions, he would commit to reducing the number of floors further on the condominium towers to the limit allowed by law.

Swavely explained the current site affords a maximum of 15 stories without a variance, but told the council that should the developer maintain its sought-after 288-condominium total, the project site may be further changed to accommodate another tower, which may increase the height limit beyond 15 stories.

Following the commitment from the developer’s representative, the MPC voted unanimously to support the development plan, subject to the conditions laid out by regulatory agencies. It did not act on any height variance request, potentially blocking the Guam Land Use Commission from approving that application.

Vista Del Mar’s construction is to be completed in three phases and could cost upward of $680 million overall.

• Phase 1: A two-level, 796-room hotel, with one 31-story tower at beach level that scales to an adjacent plateau with a second 33-story tower and a water park.

• Phase 2: Condominium towers with a total of 288 units, 720 parking stalls, tennis and basketball courts, and a swimming pool.

• Phase 3: A modern subdivision consisting of 50 single-family dwellings with parks, playgrounds and a community center.

Vista Del Mar representatives previously told The Guam Daily Post they plan to apply for tax incentives offered for hotel construction.