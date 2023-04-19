Developer donates $10,000 for cultural arts exhibit in Hagåtña

Taiwan-based real estate developer Honhui Group, led by Chair Kun-Tai “Kent” Hsu, recently donated $10,000 to support an art and literature exhibit that stems from a partnership between the Asia Pacific Studies Center at the University of Guam and Taiwanese institutions, according to a release from the university.

UOG partners include the National Museum of Taiwan Literature and National Taitung University, the release stated. "The 2023 Taiwan-Guam Austronesian International Arts Exhibition" will be open from June 6 to 10 at the Sen. Antonio M. Palomo Guam Museum and Chamorro Educational Facility in Hagåtña.

"We are honored to support 'The 2023 Taiwan-Guam Austronesian International Arts Exhibition,' and we believe that this event will help deepen cultural ties between Taiwan and Guam," said Hsu. "Through our support, we hope to contribute to the preservation and promotion of Austronesian culture and to foster greater appreciation and understanding of the rich artistic traditions of this diverse and vibrant community."

Honhui Group holds a real estate portfolio of more than $7 billion, mostly in Taiwan, and includes land parcels in Guam's Tumon Bay, according to the release.

During a visit to UOG on April 7, Honhui Group representatives provided an overview of the developer’s proposed Tumon Bay hotel project to UOG administrators and faculty from the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and School of Business and Public Administration. The project is expected to cost about $350 million and will include a CHamoru-culture-inspired waterpark.

"The Honhui Group's generous donation will help make this exhibition a great success," said Sharleen Santos-Bamba, interim vice provost for academic excellence, graduate studies and online learning. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Honhui Group to promote cultural exchange, tourism and economic growth in Guam and Taiwan.”

The University of Guam Endowment Foundation received the donation.

For more information on the collaboration between UOG and Taiwan universities, email Kuan-Ju Chen, assistant professor of agricultural economics, and the senior liaison of the Asia Pacific Studies Center at UOG, at chenkj@triton.uog.edu.