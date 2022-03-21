The hillside still smelled of ash and soot as Henry Simpson, developer of Buena Vista estates, drove through the blackened remains of a recent grass fire at his property.

These fires are a fairly common sight on Guam despite being an unnatural occurrence. They are almost always man-made and can endanger the lives of residents in addition to damaging the environment. Sometimes, fires are caused by poachers trying to flush out game. But this recent fire at Simpson's property in Santa Rita had more to do with human error.

"This particular fire was caused by an uninformed resident who was working in his backyard. The fireman told me they put out the fire in the morning but then he started up the fire again in the afternoon and it got away from him," Simpson said Thursday.

About 100 to 150 acres were burned "just because somebody didn't take care of a trash fire in their backyard," he added.

There is some silver lining, however. Simpson had been constructing fire roads. These create a break in the foliage and not only do they help prevent the spread of fire, they provide access for fire fighters to douse the flames.

This recent fire had been contained through use of the roads, according to Simpson, leaving other sites untouched.

"We're really happy with the results," Simpson said.

In addition to raising awareness about the use of fire roads, Simpson also wanted to let other developers or property owners know about the Guam Department of Agriculture's Forest Stewardship Program. Simpson had been getting trees through the program since 2006, and had planted more than 14,000 trees.

About 3,000 trees were lost in a major fire around five years ago within the valley where the recent fire occurred. That fire five years ago reached close enough to peoples' homes to warrant some evacuation.

Since then, Simpson said they've put in the fire roads and planted more trees, which they hope will build up over time, choke out surrounding sword grass and prevent fires from spreading easily, as well as mitigate erosion.

"The combination of the trees, and the roads and the breaks can stop these fires," Simpson said. "But they need to be opened and they need to be maintained. We can say to everybody don't light fires, don't be a poacher, don't do all these things. But some people are going to do it anyway, and we need to be able to mitigate the damage that they cause."

The Forest Stewardship Program provides assistance to landowners who want to address a natural resource issue or concern with their property, according to Ruddy Estoy Jr., a Guam Agriculture forester managing the program.

Assistance can come in the form of technical advice or tree saplings that can be planted on the landowner's property. Trees are free for landowners, but they need to provide their own labor to plant them, he said.

People interested in the program can contact Estoy at ruddy.estoy@doag.guam.gov or at forestry@doag.guam.gov.