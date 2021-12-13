In 2009, the Guam Land Use Commission approved a strategy to help extend hotel and resort construction outside of Tumon, by rezoning much of the land around Two Lovers Point.

Later this month, the GLUC's hybrid commission is expected to hear more details about a proposal to build a 796-room hotel facility, a water park, 288 condominiums and a 59-home subdivision, Vista Del Mar International LLC confirmed for The Guam Daily Post.

According to the development application, the project would be the first of its kind in the Dos Amantes Planning Area created a decade ago by the GLUC.

Construction is scheduled to take place in three phases, and could cost upward of $680 million:

• Phase 1: A two-level hotel, with one 31-story tower at beach level that scales to an adjacent plateau, and a second 33-story tower and a water park.

• Phase 2: Two 26-story condominium towers with 144 units each, 720 parking stalls, tennis and basketball courts, and a swimming pool.

• Phase 3: A modern subdivision consisting of 59 single-family dwellings with parks, playgrounds and a community center.

"The hotel parcel of Vista del Mar is about 24 acres in size and could physically accommodate a second hotel structure, at such time as demand may warrant; however, this application does not propose a second hotel," Dan Swavely, the project's development consultant, wrote to the GLUC. "The water park takes advantage of the elongated property at beach level and caters to family-style entertainment, in anticipation of Guam's continuing attraction to the family tourist market. These facilities will not encroach onto the Territorial Seashore Reserve."

Vista Del Mar also plans to apply for tax incentives offered for hotel construction. The special qualifying certificate program offers a variety of rebates, abatements or exemptions in order to increase the island's hotel inventory by 1,600 rooms.

The development would afford a "modest 9.6% increase" in Guam's inventory, the application states.

The QC can be worth up to 10% of eligible construction costs, which the developer estimates to be around $270 million for hotel, recreation and waterpark facilities.

Hearing expected

Several weeks ago, the proposal cleared a regulatory hurdle when the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Municipal Planning Council passed a resolution in support of the project.

Both Vista Del Mar and Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera told the Post that a hearing on the development could happen as soon as this month, but, as of Friday, neither had received official notice of when a hearing would be held.

While a public hearing would be required, due to zoning laws, the developer also is seeking GLUC approval of a height variance for the condominium towers to be 26 stories tall, which is twice the standard 13-story allowable height limit.

The project, like many others, was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. About two years of delays were due to the GLUC and other government agencies that oversee construction projects either being shut down or having scaled-back operations, according to the developer.

Swavely's letter to the commission concluded with: "Vista del Mar ushers in a new era for Guam's growth in both the tourism and residential sectors of our local economy – and entirely within an area which has been master planned for such development."