First responders were called to Cost-U-Less in Dededo Tuesday morning after a man in his 40s apparently fell through the roof of the store.

The man was walking on the roof to inspect it when he fell through a skylight.

He was conscious and alert but sustained severe injuries from the fall, according to the Guam Fire Department.

A video clip being circulated on social media shows what appears to be a hole in the ceiling and a man on the ground below.

“The guy just fell from the roof at Cost-U-Less. He fell down like 30 feet. He’s injured. He’s bleeding,” said the man who recorded the cell phone video.

The victim’s condition is not yet known.

The Guam Daily Post also reached out to store management and awaits a response.

The store remains open for business.

This story is developing.