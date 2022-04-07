Developing storm could bring strong winds, rain this weekend

Tropical Depression 02W is expected to pass about 242 miles south of Guam between Sunday morning and Monday, according to initial tracking by the Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

As of 1 p.m. Thursday, the system was located about 370 miles southwest of Chuuk and 710 miles south-southeast of Guam, the National Weather Service on Guam stated.

It is moving west-northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

The tropical depression is expected to develop into a storm by tomorrow and will be packing 80 to 98 mph winds near its center by Sunday and Monday. The estimated strength of winds that will be felt on Guam is not yet available and will depend on how close it will pass south of Guam.

It is forecast to intensify through tonight, possibly becoming a tropical storm Friday. It is expected to make a slight turn toward the northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed over the next 24 hours.

"Although a direct threat is not expected for the Marianas from the system, there remains uncertainty for exactly how much wind and rain is expected for the Marianas this weekend. Winds, showers, and seas will begin to increase Saturday into Sunday. Those living in flood-prone areas should keep aware of conditions in the event of any heavy showers over the island; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize flooding and watch for any additional advisories," according to the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

The following advisories remain in place:

• An airport wind advisory remains in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6 p.m. this evening. Winds at 23 mph with frequent gusts to 37 mph are expected.

• A red flag warning remains in effect for Guam until Friday evening. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. East winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph are expected during the afternoons. The highest threat is expected for central and southern Guam during the daytime hours. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

• A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Sunday night. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east-facing reefs.

• A small craft advisory remains in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 a.m. Monday.