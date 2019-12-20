Federal drug defendant Dexter Long was denied another request to be released from the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Long appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Joaquin Manibusan Jr. on Thursday.

He is represented by attorney Shane Black.

Long asked to be released to a third-party custodian while he awaits trial, which is set for Feb. 11, 2020.

"He would like to be back home with his daughter for Christmas," Black said.

The custodian, who asked not to be named, said she has been living at Long's residence for the past several months with his wife and 3-year-old daughter. She told the court that she has been helping to take care of the child since Long was taken into custody in May.

She also told the court that she moved into Long's residence to be with her current boyfriend, Charles Lacey.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Probation Office shared concern that Lacey, who has a criminal record, would be staying at the residence with Long. However, it was said in court that Lacey had moved out in anticipation of Long's release from custody.

Judge Manibusan took issue with the woman having no legal rights to the home in which she’s living. He felt that uncertainty over her living arrangement would conflict with her ability to supervise Long if he were on pretrial release.

The custodian told the court that she would report any violations.

However, the court denied the request, stating the custodian’s suitability is "questionable."

Long is accused of attempting to smuggle 530.5 grams of methamphetamine on a flight to Guam from Honolulu in May. The court released him from custody before he was arrested again on allegations that he attempted to receive a package containing 377.2 grams of meth that same month.