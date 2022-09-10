DFS Cares launched at T Galleria

A regional executive of the DFS Group Limited related an intimate and personal story of loss during a ceremony Thursday evening at the T Galleria complex in Tumon to announce the partnership of T Galleria by DFS Guam with Guam Cancer Care.

"I lost my first wife to cancer 10 years ago, so this initiative is something close to my heart," Richard Gustafson said in remarks to several dozen tourism industry executives and business leaders who attended the event. Gustafson is the managing director for Japan, Korea and the Mid-Pacific for the DFS Group, and based in Tokyo. "I am very aware of how cancer affects not only the patient, but also the entire family, so our organization is dedicated to easing the journey of those impacted by the disease."

Guam Cancer Care is an organization that provides cancer care assistance and advocacy to all individuals affected by cancer.

DFS Cares is an inaugural program launched by the company, and according to Gustafson, the program will link monetary donations through direct sales at the luxury retailer from Sept. 1 though Oct. 3. "We will leverage our presence here to promote cancer awareness and, with the purchase of select fashion merchandise, $5 of the purchase price goes toward the Guam Cancer Care organization," he said. Additionally, there will be special in-store promotions to celebrate the launch of DFS Cares and raise funds, including a donation box where patrons of the store can make cash donations directly.

"We must express our gratitude to DFS for their ongoing support for nearly 10 years, it's sponsors like DFS that allowed us to stay open, we never shut our doors during the pandemic and we are very grateful," said Ellie Ongrung, the patient navigator for Guam Cancer Care.