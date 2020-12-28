More than 180 young artists from the island's public and private schools took center stage Saturday at the DFS T Galleria in Tumon. The morning celebration was a nod to the visual talent on display as part of the Guahan Animu Poster Contest, which was also sponsored by DFS. The contest challenged students to illustrate the resilience of the island community during the pandemic. Winners of each category received an iPad, a Lenovo tablet or a laptop.

“DFS created the contest with the goal of encouraging the island’s students to express themselves during this challenging time and were amazed by the talent that each of the entrants exhibited,” said Charles Bell, Vice President Store Operations Mid Pacific. “Congratulations to all of the finalists and well done to every student who participated! We wish you all the best of luck in the remaining half of the school year and have no doubt you will all emerge from this pandemic stronger and more resilient than ever before.”