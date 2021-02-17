Diabetes prevention program offers new session

TakeCare Insurance Co.'s lifestyle change program, aimed at preventing Type 2 diabetes, has a new session that starts on Saturday.

Participants learn lifestyle habits that lead to a healthy weight, an active lifestyle, and stress management.

While health officials have worked to educate the community on the dangers of diabetes, the disease has been brought to the forefront in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diabetes is a common comorbidity among those who’ve been hospitalized and those who’ve lost their lives after catching the virus that causes COVID-19.

Diabetes prevalence among Guamanians ages 20-79 was 18.7% in 2019, according to World Bank figures in 2019. Additionally, doctors from Manila who were on Guam for a health conference in 2018 said about 80% of the Guam patients they saw were there for diabetic wound care.

“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Ernest Aquino, wellness and fitness program team lead at TakeCare. “The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”

PreventT2 groups meet for a year – weekly for the first three months, then twice a month for the next nine months.

PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release. The local program starts on Feb. 20. The first meeting is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at TakeCare’s Wellness Center located in the Baltej Pavilion. Space is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Classes may be held virtually on Microsoft Teams. Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

TakeCare members can enroll in the program free of charge. Nonmembers pay $100, the release states.