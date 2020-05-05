Diaper drive aims to help families in need

Para Todus Hit, a mutual aid collective organization, is sponsoring a diaper drive to help families who, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, have lost their jobs or are working reduced hours.

The new organization consists of people whose jobs were also impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Recently, the Para Todus Hit launched a campaign advocating for a freeze on mortgage and rent payments.

According to a representative, who wanted to remain anonymous, the organization reached out to those who signed an earlier petition to ask what they need. Financial relief was a common thread among the responses.

The organization decided to focus on diapers, which aren't expensive on their own, but a free bag or box of diapers means families can use that money on other necessities.

"That was a need that we saw, so we're just working on fundraising so that families who are in need can come pick up diapers on the day of distribution," she said.

The distribution will begin on Monday, May 18, by drive-thru as follows:

Mangilao Market Place (Near Santa Teresita Catholic Church) from 9 a.m. to noon;

Southern Christian Academy (Agat, beachside near main traffic light) from 2 to 4 p.m.

The organization is accepting donations of disposable diapers, cloth diapers, pull-ups, and wipes. All donations must be new and still in package. They're also accepting monetary donations. Those interested in donating can call 482-8950 or 698-9499. Donations can also be dropped off at the Mangilao Mayor's Office.

For families interested in picking up a bag of diapers, there are no documents or verification needed. Residents are asked wear masks when they drive through or walk up at their distribution sites.