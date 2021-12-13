Guam National Guard Sgt. Johnovinjay Diego is the newest qualified recruiter in the Guam Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion.

Diego was sent to school in Arkansas with only one day of notice, but he managed to graduate fifth out of 123 students, earning him Commandant's List honors on Nov. 19. Last year, Diego was responsible for Guam finishing second nationwide among smaller states for retention.

"He is a future leader for recruiting in Guam and we are happy to have him on the team," said Lt. Col. Steve Warren, Recruiting and Retention Battalion commander. Photo courtesy Guam Army National Guard