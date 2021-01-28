Differential pay reduced for Category 1 GovGuam employees, removed for others

Some government employees will no longer qualify for differential pay for beginning Feb. 1, according to the latest executive order.

Others who initially qualified for Category 1 - possible direct exposure to COVID-19 positive patients - will get a reduced differential of 10%, according to Executive Order 2021-03, which the governor signed Thursday.

This change follows news of federal funding for differential pay had run out, at least for the Department of Corrections. Adelup, Department of Administration and Bureau of Budget Management and Research had not responded to questions on the impact to other agencies. DOC officials have told personnel to track their hours as they worked with Adelup to find funding. As of earlier this week, DOC was behind two pay periods with differential pay.

According to the order, which extends the public health emergency another month, Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2. Additionally, restrictions on social gatherings will be eased a bit to 25 persons not of the same household.

The order also notes that Guam’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is at .4 and that health officials have administered more than 22,000 doses of the vaccine.

“As science has allowed us to better understand how to mitigate against transmission and mitigation measures have become normalized, public services can now be provided safely for both employees and customers,” the order states.

On April 5, 2020, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed EO 2020-08 and authorized three categories of differential pay for government of Guam employees:

• Category 1: 25% pay differential for those employees who come into direct contact or in close physical proximity to a population infected with COVID-19,

• Category 2: 15% pay differential to essential employees in the course of their duties who may come in contact or close physical proximity to a population infected with COVID-19; and

Category 3: 10% pay differential to essential employees whose positions do not allow them to telework and are mandated to perform their job duties at physical worksites in response to COVID-19. This last category was removed in another executive order and hasn’t been applicable for government workers for months.

"This differential pay was based on risk. (Those in Category 3 are) employees with no risks or very minimal risks to exposure to the virus," the governor has previously said.

Employees in Categories 1 and 2 include firemen, police officers, nurses, health care workers and people working at quarantine sites.

Since Guam started testing for COVID-19 in March 2020, the island has had 7,572 confirmed cases and 129 deaths. There are 90 people in isolation and 7,353 have completed isolation.