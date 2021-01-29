Differential pay reduced to 10%

Differential pay for government of Guam employees who fall under Category 1 for COVID-19 pandemic response will be reduced to 10% starting Feb. 1.

That's a decrease from the 15% to 25% differential pay tiers that GovGuam paid out in prior months when federal funds for pandemic response were still generally available to spend.

This time, with federal funds for GovGuam pandemic response drying up, GovGuam also has scaled down the group of personnel who will qualify for continued differential pay.

"Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, Category 2 of the COVID-19 response differential pay plan established in Executive Order No. 2020-08 shall expire," according to the governor's office Thursday evening.

"Government of Guam employees not otherwise eligible for Category 1 shall be compensated at their regular rate of pay. Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the differential for employees eligible under Category 1 shall be reduced to 10%," the governor's new executive order stated.

A prior executive order implemented a differential pay policy for employees working in support of the public health emergency, in areas necessary for the elimination or reduction of immediate threats to life, public health or safety, and whose work could expose them to COVID-19.

Depending on the level of potential COVID-19 exposure, there were three categories of differential pay:

• Category 1, 25%;

• Category 2, 15%; and

• Category 3, 10%.

A recent Office of Public Accountability audit report identified $3.5 million in differential pay was paid out:

• 25% differential pay cost $ 1.9 million, with the Guam Fire Department, Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Police Department as the top payers;

• 15% differential pay cost $933,442, with GMH, the Mayors' Council of Guam and Guam Department of Education as to the top payers; and

• 10% differential pay cost $568,432, with the Port Authority of Guam, GMH and Public Health as the largest payers.