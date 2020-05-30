GovGuam is still in discussion with the U.S. Treasury on whether a portion of the nearly $118 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding can be used to cover double pay, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The cost of covering double pay during the public health emergency could reach $18 million, based on fiscal projections attached to pending pandemic-related compensation bills.

Under current federal guidelines, funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support Act, or CARES Act, cannot be used for workforce bonuses but it can be used for hazardous duty pay.

"So we need to clarify the definition of double pay. Is that hazardous pay or is that bonus pay? Those are some of the things that needed to be decided upon and clarified," the governor said Friday in her news briefing.

Additional guidelines on the use of CARES Act funds are expected, she said.

The governor reiterated that if she's compelled to use local funds to cover double pay, that means she will have to look into furloughing GovGuam employees. GovGuam simply can't afford to cover double pay, she said.

"When we talk about fairness and equity and so forth, the discussion and consideration there is, do we pay double pay for some people and, as a result, we have to furlough other people?" the governor said.

Discussion with her fiscal team and the Legislature about double pay continues, the governor said.

While the double pay issue awaits a court decision and senators' decision on several bills, GovGuam employees are getting paid differential pay which ranges from 10% to 25%.

Differential pay

Effective June 1, all GovGuam agencies will reopen, the governor announced.

That also means, starting Monday, the differential pay for employees under Category 3 of the COVID-19 response differential pay plan no longer applies.

These are mostly administrative and support staff with little to no direct contact with people for the majority of their jobs.

"This differential pay was based on risk. (Those in Category 3 are) employees with no risks or very minimal risks to exposure to the virus," the governor said.

Employees in Categories 1 and 2 include firemen, police officers, nurses, health care workers and people working at quarantine sites.

"Those people who have high frequency and high exposure to the coronavirus infection, those people will still get paid differential pay," the governor said.