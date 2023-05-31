'Digital nightmare': No estimate for when some government employees will be paid

The slow processing of pay for numerous government of Guam employees is due to continued processing issues with several local banks, Adelup officials told the Legislature on Tuesday.

Though the Department of Administration is working alongside local banks to get payments on track, there is currently no estimate as to when unpaid employees will see their funds, according to Adelup deputy chief of staff Clynt Ridgell.

Sen. Chris Barnett posed the question of delayed payments during an emergency session, stating that employees from the Guam Department of Education, the Department of Agriculture, the Judiciary of Guam and more were flooding him with messages about payment issues.

"We're getting mixed messages. Some have the money reflected in their accounts, and they're not able to access the funds. Some are just not receiving everything. Mostly, everyone has not received any information on this issue," Barnett said.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, said Bank of Guam customers, including himself, have received their pay.

The Bank of Guam had finished processing information given by government agencies as of Saturday, The Guam Daily Post reported.

"There are still some issues with the other banking institutions. I understand (Coast 360 Federal Credit Union) is closer to being able to resolve their issues. (The Department of Administration) is working diligently. We actually tried to run payroll early. My staff went up physically last Monday to ensure that time sheets were delivered," Carlson said.

"Unfortunately, things happen, as we all know, certain additional catastrophes. It'll be soon. We're trying really hard."

Ridgell said DOA had processed payroll prior to Typhoon Mawar striking the island.

"I was informed they met the deadline for processing everything with the banks, but I think it was just right at that line where even though they got everything in, the storm hit. The banks had problems with communications amongst each other," he said.

"Like Mr. Carlson was saying, the digital nightmare. Systems went down. Systems weren't talking to each other. So it's stuck somewhere in the digital realm, so to speak, between the banking systems. And I don't really understand how these banking systems work, but it's somewhere stuck in that area."

Ridgell told Barnett he would commit to a follow-up on the payroll issue.