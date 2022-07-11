Digitizing key for Guam cannabis industry

The cannabis industry on Guam faces high risks due to the island's isolation and intake of foreign currency from the tourism industry, according to Sundie Seefried, the president and founder of Safe Harbor Financial, and one of the presenters during Friday's virtual cannabis roundtable hosted by the Office of the Attorney General.

Seefried said cannabis will be a cash intensive business for some time due to the stigma around it, and cash intensive businesses are a risk to the financial system. Her company, Safe Harbor, was created in 2015 to address a major issue that had plagued the cannabis industry in Colorado - access to financial services.

"Getting money off (Guam) is a problem. Cash on the island is going to be a problem if you don't implement some type of program up front," Seefried said. "The sooner you can go into some type of digitized model, the sooner everybody is going to be safer and cash won't be a problem to get off the island, so you won't have to store the cash in the vaults. So, it does pay to talk about this before you issue the licenses, before you help the businesses up and running, is how you're going to handle that cash."

Seefried said she could only see the CanPay model working for Guam at this time, as it had worked in Hawaii. CanPay is a payment app for cannabis retailers and other emerging industries, according to the app website.

"Digitizing, especially in the Guam situation, provides an additional layer of protection ... You've got two checks for fighting money laundering. The first check is the digitized payment and record. The second check is the fact that the financial institution opening these accounts is doing their Know Your Customer "KYC" (diligence) required for (the Bank Secrecy Act)," Seefried said.

Attorney General Leevin Camacho said cash based businesses are frequent targets for robbery on Guam, adding that banking for the cannabis industry is the goal. But for jurisdictions launching their industries without banking already established, Camacho wanted to know what key pieces needed to be in place from the perspectives of the government and businesses.

Norman Birenbaum, president of Pear Tree Strategies, said the government should speak with its merchant services provider as soon as possible on whether there will be issues taking licensing fees. There's likely "something" that could be resolved and will just require "a little bit of handholding," he added.

On the business side, the issue is cash, Birenbaum said. There are avenues the state can explore to help with payment processing, he added, such as partnering with an automated clearinghouse payment processor and offering a tax incentive to businesses to utilize those services.

"It's probably well worth the slight reduction in tax revenue to get as much cash out of this as possible when you look at the externalities and added expense to the licensees and potential threat to public health and safety," Birenbaum said.

After years of legislative and rulemaking processes, the adult cannabis use industry, or recreational industry, remains well within its infancy on Guam. However, as the attorney general alluded, it is about to enter another stage of development.

The rules and regulations for the industry were recently adopted. Speaker Therese Terlaje certified that the rules were approved by default on May 30, after the Legislature failed to act on the rules within a specified timeframe.

The government of Guam has 90 days following the enactment of the rules to begin accepting and processing applications for cannabis testing, cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing. The application period will begin by Aug. 29.

But a major issue ahead of the industry is banking, and whether banks will accept cannabis fees and funds.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio briefly attended Friday's roundtable. He stated they are trying to ensure to mitigate public safety issues that arose in early industry adopters due to barriers with federal law and movement of cash. The lieutenant governor said he sees some change coming at the national level with regard to cannabis, although it hasn't kept up with the issues state communities are seeing.

"All of us are trying to pressure the U.S. Congress to act and make some adjustments to federal law that can respond to the practical reality that the country is facing. The practical reality is nearly two-thirds of the states already have medicinal marijuana that is already authorized with a large growing's number of states moving into recreational authorization," Tenorio said.