Mask-wearing food servers, wider spaces between tables, and see-through barriers await diners when the industry reopens today, but other eateries "need more time."

"From a Jamaican Grill perspective, we will not be opening up for dine-in service (today) as we need more time for planning this safe service out properly," restaurant president Frank Kenney said.

Luckily, Jamaican Grill is already known for its food to-go, so customers can still have their favorite dishes from the restaurant, he said.

"Our restaurants, Lord willing, will reopen our dine-in service, in a safe environment for guests and staff alike. We just have to be wise and strategic about it," Kenney said.

Pepper Lunch at Micronesia Mall and Filipino restaurant Ben N' Yan's are not reopening their dine-in today but will continue their to-go service, according to co-owner Neil Espino.

"We want to be on the safe side and to have more time to work on the guidelines that Public Health released," he said.

Denny's in Tamuning will reopen its dine-in service a day later or on Saturday, according to shift manager Richard Caliboso.

From Shirley's to Applebee's

Shirley's Coffee Shop in Tamuning and Harmon will be reopening for the first time since March.

"It's been a long 10 weeks. We are happy to reopen (today). We're making sure there's 6 feet between tables and other safety measures in place," owner David Lai said.

Shirley's Coffee Shop in Hagåtña, however, will reopen at a later date.

"Once we see that consumer confidence is there, we will reopen the Hagåtña branch, too," Lai said.

Pielogy, IHOP, Applebee's and Olive Garden are ready to fully reopen today, with the necessary safety protocols in place for customers and employees, according to Richard Hart, president and CEO of Apple Pacific Restaurant Group.

Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning and Tumon Sands Plaza are looking forward to welcoming back dine-in customers, GPO General Manager Monte Mesa said.

"This will help our GPO and Tumon Sands Plaza restaurants after 68 days of no dine-in service," Mesa said. "Our GPO food court is opened and growing our business slowly without dine-in service being allowed. Hopefully, in June, we will be allowed to have dine-in in our food court."

At Micronesia Mall, most dine-in restaurants including snack bars and coffee shops are operational and are excited to open their doors today, mall manager Fred Yamon said.

On behalf of its tenants, Micronesia Mall is appealing to the governor to reconsider reopening the food court, Yamon said.

"Our food court tenants are very disappointed, felt left out, and treated unfairly for them to remain only for takeout," Yamon said.

Micronesia Mall rearranged its food court tables to allow for 6 to 7 feet in between tables, and reduced its capacity by more than 50%.

"Considering the absence of tourist customers, overcrowding is not an issue. With the few number of (Public Health) inspectors, we should be more concerned on others rather than our food court seating area which is spacious and very visible to the public," Yamon said.

Down south, Jeff Pleadwell looks forward to fully reopening his open-air Jeff's Pirates Cove in Talofofo for dine-in service. There's enough room for social distancing, he said, given the large space they have.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday signed an executive order allowing dine-in restaurants to reopen for the first time in nearly three months on today.

The executive order formalized her Wednesday announcement about lifting restrictions on additional businesses and activities besides dine-in restaurants effective 8 a.m. May 29:

• Churches

• Yoga, pilates and dance studios

• Social gatherings or congregations are now allowed for up to 25 people

• GovGuam parks and beaches now open to the public

Effective June 1, all GovGuam offices, agencies and departments will recommence public operations, the governor said.

On that date, Category 3 of the COVID-19 response differential pay plan also expires, she said.

The governor on Thursday also extended to June 30 the state of public health emergency, which is supposed to expire May 30.