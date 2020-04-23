Director: 2018 tax refunds complete

The 402 tax refund checks issued this week should take care of all error-free tax returns for 2018 that were filed by December 2019, said Department of Administration Director Edward Birn.

GovGuam has paid $136 million in tax refunds for the 2018 tax year.

For the 2019 tax year, more than 7,000 tax returns have been filed and of that total, 2,077 have been processed and await payment, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation's April 9 report to the Legislature.

Some lawmakers and Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas have called for the payment of tax refunds in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships it brought to island residents.

For the congressman specifically, the call to prioritize refunds came with the announcement that GovGuam would be in receipt of more than $140 million in federal aid.

GovGuam's ability to pay out tax refunds is dependent on cash flow into the government.

"As you know, cash flow patterns have been disrupted by the public health emergency," Birn said. "All payment requirements are considered and evaluated constantly to ensure that liabilities are paid timely."

Birn acknowledged the government did commit about $11 million in local funding to advance the federal relief checks for Guam taxpayers who reported income of less than $10,000 a year.

While that money helps the lowest income earners, the rest of the nearly 63,000 tax filers entitled to federal COVID-19 relief will have to wait until the first week of May – at the earliest – to potentially receive their money.

And as GovGuam officials begin to plan for the reopening of Guam's economy, the island's tourism markets – primarily Japan and South Korea – are uncertain on when their rebound from COVID-19 can occur.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Wednesday officials were looking at local and federal spending to bridge the gap while tourism remains on the decline.