Most vaccine-eligible individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month were not vaccinated, Public Health Director Art San Agustin said on Wednesday.

From June 7 through July 4, 180 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and 144 were eligible for vaccination. Of the 144, 127 were not vaccinated.

"Really it's that message that 83% who have not been vaccinated, those turned positive that could have been vaccinated. That's the message we're asking. Vax N' Win is a wonderful opportunity to increase your chance for $10,000 or a new car ... but really the opportunity beyond that is to be vaccinated," San Agustin said before the announcement of the latest Vax N' Win winners.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio echoed San Agustin's call for more people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

San Agustin said 4,605 more individuals need to be fully vaccinated to hit Guam's goal of 80% herd immunity by the time Guam marks its 77th Liberation Day on July 21.

Only adults 18 years and older are included in the count towards herd immunity.

San Agustin said 91,426 or 76.16% adults have so far been fully vaccinated.

The goal is to vaccinate 96,031 or 80% of Guam's 120,039 adults by July 21.