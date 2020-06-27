Director: Customs facing $5.1M shortfall due to COVID-19

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency is facing a $5.1 million shortfall in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, agency Director Ike Peredo said during a budget hearing held Tuesday at the Guam Legislature.

Peredo told members for the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing, chaired by Sen. Joe San Agustin, that the loss of revenue is a direct result of the steep drop in the collection of passenger fees.

“Our agency is funded through these service charge fees. We’ve seen that there has been a drastic decrease in the arrival of passengers coming into the airport," Peredo said. "Today I can safely say that, yes, for fiscal year 2020 we are going to be short about $5.1 million to meet our obligations with this agency."

The agency has worked to reduce operating costs, Peredo said, citing measures taken to save on rent, which accounts for 17% of Customs' total budget.

By reducing underutilized airport spaces, Customs cut its usage by 8,640 square feet, resulting in savings of $723,304. A plan to reduce office space rented outside the airport by 5,500 square feet will result in a savings of $234,000 per year, which can then revert to operations.

Peredo said one of the main issues with the agency currently is the hazard pay of officers during the pandemic.

“Officers are dwelling on when and why they are not getting hazardous pay,” he said. Peredo said he is working with the Department of Administration to “mitigate the process,” adding that officers are automatically entitled to receive the extra pay under the federal pandemic grant received to fund operations.

Peredo also reported that 23 officers who graduated three months ago were stationed at the airport because 1.7 million passengers were expected to come through the airport prior to the pandemic.

Twelve officers stationed at the port are currently inspecting about 13% of imports, which Peredo said was the “norm” percentage-wise. He added that there have been no recent drug interceptions at that port of entry.

Under the current draft of the GovGuam fiscal 2021 budget, the Customs and Quarantine Agency has a budget of $14,528,218 to be paid solely out of special funds.

Peredo told senators he has met with the DOA and the governor and was assured Customs will receive the funds needed to make up the gap in revenue.

“There is no other way we are going to come up with this shortfall even if we open up our borders. We are already seeing additional flights coming in, but still, I don’t think we will be able to meet our funding requirements for this fiscal year. We will still be short,” Peredo said on Tuesday. This observation was made prior to Friday's announcement by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to push back the July 1 planned reopening of the tourism industry due to a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases on island.