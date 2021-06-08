Director: DOC is losing as many corrections officers as it's hiring

The Department of Corrections is seeking an overall budget request of $24.8 million for fiscal year 2022, of which about $878,000 is reserved for overtime, with pay to officers at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao and the Hagåtña Detention Facility comprising the bulk of that cost.

But that likely won't be enough as the department continues to deal with officer shortages due to resignations, retirements, transfers, military deployments and deaths, among other reasons.

DOC was only appropriated about $814,000 for overtime in fiscal 2021 and had to reprogram funding to cover incurred and projected expenses. The total authorized amount went up to a little more than $3 million and DOC has used about $2.2 million as of May 17.

Director Joseph Carbullido told lawmakers during Monday's budget hearing that DOC will continue to "do its due diligence to minimize overtime." They nonetheless dedicated a significant part of the hearing to discuss staffing concerns at the department.

Staffing must be right-sized to control overtime costs, according to Carbuillido, who said he has hired more than 71 corrections officers.

"The problem," the director noted, "is I continue to lose them just as much as I recruit them."

DOC lost 52 officers between fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

Pay is part of the issue, along with the frequency of promotions, according to Monday's discussions. A new corrections officer makes $13.44 per hour, which falls within the mid-range compared to other entry-level law enforcement positions. Meanwhile, some officers have remained as corrections officer 1 going on a couple of decades because of the limited availability of promotions. That has also affected the department's ability to fill its management structure.

Concerns about the pay exacerbate the hazards corrections officers face within their work environment.

"They're on the job and they start feeling the adversities the job entails, I see resignations on my desk," Carbullido said. "They didn't expect what was coming."

If law enforcement pay is standardized, as proposed in Bill 34-36, speaking as if he were a corrections officer, Carbullido said he would rather go to another agency than work at DOC because of the requirements of the job. There are also no mental health services for DOC employees within the department. That would require a separate procurement, he said.

DOC has lost officers to the Navy police, to the Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department – both have lower starting salaries than DOC – and some officers have left to serve in the military.

And this isn't limited to new officers, as some were with the department for a few years before deciding to change careers.

Incentive pay, promotions

To help with retention, Carbullido said he is hoping incentive pay will be implemented soon. The program has the governor's support and is in progress. DOC just needs the money to get started, he added.

More than 30 officers have also been promoted under Carbullido, and that has improved morale, even staying retirement considerations among some officers, according to DOC Maj. Antone Aguon, who has worked at the prison for more than 20 years.

But Aguon was also candid about his experience at DOC, saying he initially did not plan to remain at the department.

"I did what most people did. I applied for all the different law enforcement ... The only one that ever called me was DOC. And even when I got in there, I prayed that GPD would call me soon," Aguon said.

He eventually received that phone call, but Aguon would not be selected for GPD. In the meantime, he applied for federal and off-island jobs.

"I tried to leave several times but it just wasn't in the cards. I liked what I was doing. ... Despite our challenges, I enjoyed it. That's why I kind of stuck around. We have a lot up there right now that are 30 years, 27 years, they enjoy what they're doing," Aguon said. "But for some of the younger officers coming in, there's a little bit more opportunities out there."

'Hopefully ... it will get better'

Still, Aguon said, there are moments when he tells himself he should have left DOC. A lot of the frustration is over a lack of resources. And holding a master's degree, Aguon would receive higher pay at the police department.

"But I've stuck around ... and hopefully, again, it will get better," the major said.

Overtime is itself a concern as officers become burned out, and leave the department, potentially placing additional stress on remaining officers. Right now, the department operates a 12-hour shift with five days on and two days off.

Some issues may be alleviated with a new facility. DOC is hoping a final master plan report can be completed by August. The current prison is "plagued with blind spots," according to Aguon.

A better-designed facility would reduce the number of officers needed to stand watch, and reduce overtime and improve safety and morale, he added.

Overall, DOC has nearly 80 vacancies among its officers and supervisors, most for "corrections officer 1" pay. The department submitted about 30 additional CO1 positions to the Department of Administration for recruitment but that remains on hold.

Despite staffing issues, DOC is caught up on overtime payments. However, it does owe COVID-19 hazard pay for January and February. DOC has submitted a supplemental request to the governor to help cover budget shortfalls in fiscal 2022.