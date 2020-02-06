The need for more officers was highlighted during Wednesday’s legislative hearings on the Guam Police Department and Department of Corrections.

DOC acting Director Joe Carbullido told the panel that the department currently has 155 corrections officers.

He said that, given DOC’s organizational structure, the department needs 350.

“We need some work in recruiting,” Carbullido said.

When asked by Sen. Jose Terlaje what, other than staffing, is the most pressing issue at DOC, Carbullido replied, “Definitely it’s providing them the resources they need to do their jobs.”

“For the most part, we have hardworking officers,” Carbullido said.

GPD: Next batch of officers graduates this month

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio told the committee on public safety, chaired by Terlaje, that the police department currently has 356 employees, including 294 uniformed officers and 62 civilian workers.

He said GPD is recruiting for a personnel officer, two program coordinators, one locally funded criminalist, a buyer for equipment, two dispatchers, an administrative assistant, a detention facility guard leader, and two detention facility guards.

Ignacio said 21 police officer trainees are set to graduate on Feb. 21. and he anticipates hiring as many as 48 officer trainees for the next cycle, which begins in June.