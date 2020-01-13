DIrector: Improve DYA workers' status

Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan told members of the legislative Committee on Public Accountability, Human Resources and the Guam Buildup that she supports proposed legislation that would make Department of Youth Affairs workers members of the uniformed personnel community.

“I knew early on there were inequity issues, and I committed to addressing them,” Brennan said during a public hearing on Bill 235-35, introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson.

In the hearing Friday, she said DYA workers are “underrecognized and underappreciated for the very important work they are responsible for, the care and custody of some of our community's most troubled youths.”

She called it a noble profession that comes with a risk to the workers' safety. Brennan said DYA employees work long hours and “must adhere to and comply with the federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act, our local peace officer standards and the Prison Rate Elimination Act.”

The bill states that uniformed personnel are afforded the opportunity to retire five years earlier based on age, compared to a typical public service employee.